Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Hexacom Q1 results: PAT almost doubles to Rs 511 cr, revenue up 14%

Average revenue per user (ARPU), key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for Q1 increased to Rs 205 from Rs 194 a year ago driven by continued improvement and focus on quality acquisition

airtel bharti airtel

Mobile revenues grew by 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, which operates under the Airtel brand, reported over two-fold jump in its profit to Rs 511.2 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 253.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total revenues of Bharti Hexacom increased by 14 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 1,910.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,681.7 crore a year ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mobile revenues grew by 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of improved realisation and sustained customer additions.
The Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth, for the quarter increased to Rs 205 from Rs 194 a year ago driven by continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.
"We added 2.8 million smartphone customers to our network over last year, an increase of 16.3 per cent YoY. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per customer at 25.7 GB per month. We rolled out 268 network towers and 665 mobile broadband base stations in the quarter to further strengthen our coverage and provide seamless connectivity," the company said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bharti Hexacom: JP Morgan initiates coverage on stock; check target price

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Wrestler Nisha enters QF; Lakshya suffers heartbreak

Bajaj HF, Baazar Style Retail and 3 others get Sebi's nod to float IPO

Market regulator Sebi notifies rules to prevent market abuse at MFs

Britannia Industries is ready to act like a regional nimble player

Topics : Bharti Hexacom telecom sector in India telecom sector Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon