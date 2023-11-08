Brigade Enterprises Q2 profit jumps 72% on strong housing demand

Indian real estate firm Brigade Enterprises reported a 72% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for housing projects.
The property developer's consolidated net profit rose to 1.34 billion Indian rupees ($16.1 million) from 775.8 million rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from real estate, its largest unit, rose 70% to Rs 1,034 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)