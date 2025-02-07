Business Standard

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.8 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Akzo Nobel

Total expenses of Akzo Nobel, maker of Dulux paints, increased 2.32 per cent to Rs 910.3 crore in the December quarter | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 4.56 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 108.6 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2024 on account of rise in raw material costs.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.8 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Akzo Nobel.

Its revenue from operations rose 1.72 per cent to Rs 1,050.5 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,032.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Akzo Nobel, maker of Dulux paints, increased 2.32 per cent to Rs 910.3 crore in the December quarter.  READ: M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

 

Akzo Nobel's total income, which includes other income, in the December quarter, was at Rs 1,056.5 crore, up 1.47 per cent.

Commenting over the results, Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Rajgopal said, " In Q3 FY25, we achieved both volume and value growth despite subdued market conditions. Favourable demand in infrastructure, power, mining, marine, and real estate sectors fueled sustained B2B momentum in paints and coatings."  Prudent cost management protected profitability, effectively mitigating the impact of raw material inflation on margins," he added.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India Ltd were trading at Rs 3,635.10 per scrip on Friday afternoon trade, up 0.18 per cent.

Topics : Akzo Nobel India Q3 results Companies

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

