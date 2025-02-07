Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / LIC Q3 FY25 results: Net profit increases 17% to Rs 11,056 crore

LIC Q3 FY25 results: Net profit increases 17% to Rs 11,056 crore

Employee compensation and welfare expenses dropped 30% on year to Rs 6,691 crore

Life Insurance Corporation

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's biggest insurer, reported a 17% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a fall in employee-related expenses.
 
LIC's profit after tax rose to Rs 11,056 crore ($1.26 billion) for the quarter ended December 31 from 94.44 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
Employee compensation and welfare expenses dropped 30% to Rs 6,691 crore.
 
LIC's policy sales in the quarter were under pressure due to new regulations, which reduced the charges policyholders paid if they closed their policies before maturity. The insurer had boosted sales before the norm changed from October.
 
 
Its net premium income dropped 9% to Rs 1.07 trillion, driven by a 24% fall in single premiums and a 14% decline in first-year premium collection.
 
Solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term financial obligations, rose to 2.02 during the quarter from 1.93 a year earlier and 1.98 in the prior quarter.
 
Shares of the insurer ended 1.5% lower ahead of results.
 

More From This Section

3M, 3M logo

3M India Q3FY25 results: Net profit decreases 16% to Rs 114 crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3FY25: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 768 crore

Q3 result

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric Q3 results: Company reports a wider loss of Rs 564 crore

early-bird results for Q3FY25

M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

Topics : LIC Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon