Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / 3M India Q3FY25 results: Net profit decreases 16% to Rs 114 crore

3M India Q3FY25 results: Net profit decreases 16% to Rs 114 crore

The company, whose products range from "Post-it" notes to power tools, said its profit after tax fell to Rs 114 crore ($13.05 million) for quarter ended December 31, compared to Rs 135 cr a year ago

3M, 3M logo

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent after posting results. | Photo: Twitter

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diversified products maker 3M India reported a 16 per cent fall in its third-quarter profit on Friday, as inflationary pressures pushed costs higher, hurting margins.

The company, whose products range from "Post-it" notes to power tools, said its profit after tax fell to Rs 114 crore ($13.05 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared to Rs 135 crore a year ago.

India's consumer goods makers have grappled with high inflation, which spiked to 6.21 per cent in October and remained above 5 per cent through December, driving up the cost of key raw materials.

3M reported a 23 per cent increase in the cost of raw materials and a 13 per cent rise in total expenses for the quarter.

 

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margins contracted by 12 per cent compared to the previous year, negatively impacting its profitability.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

3M India share price drops 4% on disappointing Q2 results; details here

3M, 3M logo

3M India Q2 results: Net profit falls 8.4% to Rs 134 crore as costs bite

Android 15 update on Pixel 9 Pro XL

CERT-In warns of several security flaws in Android: Is your device at risk?

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: Endeavour of RBI to provide as much as liquidity as required, says RBI Guv

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Anti-corruption team barred entry to Kejriwal's home amid 'Op Lotus' row

However, the Scotch-Brite scrub maker has continuously raised prices across its product range in recent quarters to counter inflationary pressures, which helped revenue to grow.

It's transportation and electronics segment, which includes automotive parts, lighting solutions, and wires and cables, posted a 10 per cent increase in revenue, driving the company's total revenue up 8 per cent to 10.9 billion rupees.

3M India, the Indian arm of the US-based industrial conglomerate 3M, said its revenue from safety and industrial segment, with products like face shields and construction hats, posted a 1.4 per cent revenue fall.

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent after posting results.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3FY25: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 768 crore

Q3 result

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric Q3 results: Company reports a wider loss of Rs 564 crore

early-bird results for Q3FY25

M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

Mahindra

M&M Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,181 crore on strong auto volumes

Topics : 3M India Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon