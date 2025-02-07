Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Cholamandalam Financial Q3 results: PAT rises to Rs 1,092.90 cr, income up

Cholamandalam Financial Q3 results: PAT rises to Rs 1,092.90 cr, income up

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, is engaged in the general insurance business

Q3 result

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 1,027 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the April-December 2024 period, consolidated profit grew to Rs 3,377.70 crore from Rs 2,706.81 crore in the year-ago period. 

Total income for the quarter under review surged to Rs 8,592.98 crore from Rs 6,842.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

 

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, total income rose to Rs 24,450.56 crore, compared to Rs 18,928.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Brokerage, Market

PNB, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

Q2 earnings, Q2

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 results: Profit rises to Rs 968 cr

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI defers proposed LCR norms implementation till at least March 31, 2026

Sebi

Market regulator Sebi plans to ease AIF debt investment regulations

PremiumInvestments in small savings schemes rise to Rs 1.55 trillion in 2017-18

Finance ministry may consider rate cut for small savings schemes in FY26

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings holds a 44.35 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 25,806 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2024, as against Rs 22,383 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,175 crore during the October-December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 1,827 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, is engaged in the general insurance business.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, recorded a total income of Rs 21.46 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 17.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC Q3 FY25 results: Net profit increases 17% to Rs 11,056 crore

3M, 3M logo

3M India Q3FY25 results: Net profit decreases 16% to Rs 114 crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3FY25: Net profit rises 30% to Rs 768 crore

Q3 result

Akzo Nobel India Q3 result: Profit dips slightly by 4.6% to Rs 108.6 crore

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric Q3 results: Company reports a wider loss of Rs 564 crore

Topics : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Cholamandalam Investment Cholamandalam Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon