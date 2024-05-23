Business Standard
CESC Ltd Q4 result: PAT declines 7% to 415 cr, total income at Rs 3,460 cr

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period, the power company said in an exchange filing

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CESC Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.74 per cent fall in its consolidated profit to Rs 415 crore for the March quarter, supported by higher income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 445 crore in the year-ago period, the power company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 3,460 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,208 crore in January-March FY23.
During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 3,613 crore, as against Rs 3,099 crore a year ago.
 
For full year, the company's profit rose to Rs 1,447 crore from Rs 1,397 crore in FY 22-23, it said.
The board of the company also approved the appointment of Brajesh Singh as Managing Director (Generation) and Vineet Sikka as Managing Director (Distribution) for a period of five years with effect from May 28, 2024.
CESC is into generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

May 23 2024

