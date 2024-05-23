Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Honasa Q4 results: Net profit up at Rs 30.48 cr over strong demand

Skincare firm Mamaearth's parent posted a near 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 471 crore

Mamaearth

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skincare firm Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer posted a profit in the fourth quarter as consumers stocked up on beauty and personal care products, with retailers doling out offers and discounts.
 
The company, which sells personal care and makeup products, reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 30.48 crore ($3.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 162 crore a year earlier.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
End-of-season sales drove volumes, while high-income urban consumers stocked in on moisturisers and shampoos, further boosting top-line growth, said analysts.

The company, which also sells products of brands like The Derma Co and Aqualogica, posted a near 22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 471 crore.
 
Indian consumers have been swayed by offers and discounts on products as inflation continued to hurt discretionary spending.
 
Honasa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and tax (EBITDA) margin expanded to 7% from a loss of 0.8% a year earlier.
The company said it planned to implement cost efficiency by transitioning to direct distribution, with a focus on mature fast moving consumer goods distributors.

Shares of Honasa closed 1.9% lower ahead of the results.

They fell 8.7% in the January-March quarter.

Topics : Mamaearth Q4 Results skincare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon