close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.49%)
19226.85 + 93.60
Nifty Smallcap (1.30%)
6010.70 + 77.30
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
39580.55 + 268.10
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Chambal Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit up 39% to Rs 380.96 cr

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 (45 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Its net profit stood at Rs 274.19 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 380.96 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.
Its net profit stood at Rs 274.19 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income fell to Rs 5,467.28 crore in the July-September period of 202324 fiscal, from Rs 8,675.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses declined to Rs 4,894.72 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 8,305.42 crore in the year-ago period.
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 (45 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1% to Rs 338.60 cr due to poor sales

Rajasthan elections 2023: Kota City to receive Heritage Chambal Riverfront

Subsidy Booster: GNFC, Chambal, GSFC eye up to 11% gain amid bullish bias

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem Corp Q1 profit down 74% to Rs 114 cr

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 163 cr

Zomato Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 36 cr; revenue up 71%

360 ONE WAM Q2 results: Net profit after tax rises 7% to Rs 185 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 705 cr; income up 13%

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

Topics : Chambal Fertilisers Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Q2 results

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon