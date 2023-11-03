Zomato Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 36 cr; revenue up 71%

The consolidated net profit of Zomato in the quarter that ended on September 30 stood at Rs 36 crore. However, in Q2FY23, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 251 crore. As compared to Rs 2 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was up 1,700 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations was up 71.46 per cent to Rs 2,848 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,661 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,416 crore. This is a rise of 17.88 per cent.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 3,060 crore, compared to Rs 1,831 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 67.12 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 17.82 per cent. It was Rs 2,597 crore in Q1FY24.

At 3:18 pm, the shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 116.85.