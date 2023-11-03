close
Aditya Birla Capital Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 705 cr; income up 13%

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 result: The company's revenue from operations was up 13.04 per cent to Rs 7,720.66 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 6,829.82 crore last year

Aditya Birla Capital

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital on Friday reported a 44.40 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the quarter that ended on September 30 to Rs 705.05 crore, as compared to Rs 488.26 crore in the same quarter last year. However, as compared to Rs 648.76 crore in the previous quarter, the net profit was up 8.67 per cent.

The company's revenue from operations was up 13.04 per cent to Rs 7,720.66 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 6,829.82 crore last year. In the previous quarter, it had reported revenue from operations of Rs 7,044.97 crore. This is a rise of 9.59 per cent.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 7,730.38 crore, compared to Rs 6,833.10 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 13.13 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 9.62 per cent. It was Rs 7,051.69 crore in Q1FY24.

As of 2:39 pm, the shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading at Rs 173.10.
