Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 results: Profit rises to Rs 968 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 results: Profit rises to Rs 968 cr

The profit after tax for the six month period ending September 30, 2024 stood at Rs 1,914.95 crore, as compared to Rs 1,482.81 crore registered year ago

Q2 earnings, Q2

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 967.80 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered company had registered a consolidated PAT of Rs 772.87 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit after tax for the six month period ending September 30, 2024 stood at Rs 1,914.95 crore, as compared to Rs 1,482.81 crore registered year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 6,322.34 crore, from Rs 4,695.16 crore registered in the same quarter of last year. For the half year ending September 30, 2024 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 12,179.09 crore, from Rs 8,865.95 crore recorded a year ago.

 

Disbursements made during the half year ending September 30 2024 grew to Rs 48,646 crore from Rs 41,557 crore disbursed during the corresponding period of last year.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2024 stood at Rs 1,77,426 crore. It was at Rs 1,33,775 crore during the same period of last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam to raise Rs 1,000 cr by selling largest private perp bond

insurance

Cholamandalam General's 62% biz to be motor insurance portfolio: MD

investors retail coins stock market

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q1 results: PAT up 29.7% at Rs 942 cr

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank stock down 19% as microfinance slippages cut Q2 profit

Bharat Petroleum

BPCL Q2 FY25: Net profit plunges 72% to Rs 2,297 crore on higher expenses

Topics : Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon