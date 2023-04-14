close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Citigroup's Q1 profit beats estimate on higher interest income from loans

The banking sector was jolted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, which wiped out billions of dollars in market value

Reuters
Citigroup

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Citigroup Inc's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations on Friday as it earned more from borrowers paying higher interest on loans, benefiting from a tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
 
However, it set aside $241 million in the quarter to cover potential loan losses against the backdrop of a slowing economy and compared to a reserve release of $138 million a year ago.
 
The banking sector was jolted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, which wiped out billions of dollars in market value. In Europe, Credit Suisse was rescued by rival UBS Group AG in a government-backed takeover.
 
The lender's deposit growth was flat at $1.33 trillion from a quarter as well as a year ago as investors moved their cash into money market funds to chase greater yields.
 
Its loans also fell marginally to $652 billion, while its net interest income rose 23% to $13.3 billion.
 
Analysts expect an economic slowdown to curb demand for loans and depress net interest margins (NIM) across the industry in the coming quarters.
 

Also Read

SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?

SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores

Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes

SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know

SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal

JPMorgan profit surges 52% in Q1 on back of robust consumer business

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Anand Rathi Wealth's profit surges 33% in FY23, revenue rises 31%

Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 profit rises 23% to Rs 43 cr; dividend Rs 7 per share

TCS Q4 net up 15% to Rs 11,392 cr; meets estimates but revenue disappoints

Citi's NIM could be the worst hit due to its high deposit betas, the difference in interest rates banks pass on to consumers, Moody's said in February. That could derail its plan to better rival peers in profitability.
 
Under Chief Executive Jane Fraser, the bank has been simplifying its businesses in an effort to boost revenue and become more competitive with rivals.
 
Citi earned $1.86 per share in the first quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.67, according to Refinitiv data.
Net income rose 7% to $4.6 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the three months to March 31 from $4.3 billion, or $2.02, a year earlier.
 
Citi's investment banking revenue sank 25% from $774 million a year ago, weighed down by the most sluggish market for deals in more than a decade.
 
It slipped four rungs to the ninth position in 2023 in the list of financial advisors based on deal value, according to data from Dealogic.
 
Topics : Citigroup | Q1 results | Banking sector

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

Despite slower attrition rate, headcount down for Infosys in Q4

Infosys
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon