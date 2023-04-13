close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.7% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

The IT major expects revenue growth of 4 per cent-7 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2024

BS Web Team New Delhi
Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Infosys surges 5%; Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300 cr share buyback lifts sentiment

Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance

Anand Rathi Wealth's profit surges 33% in FY23, revenue rises 31%

Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 profit rises 23% to Rs 43 cr; dividend Rs 7 per share

TCS Q4 net up 15% to Rs 11,392 cr; meets estimates but revenue disappoints

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Topics : Infosys | Q4 Results | Infosys result | BS Web Reports | IT sector

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon