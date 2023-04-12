close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TCS Q4 net up 15% to Rs 11,392 cr; meets estimates but revenue disappoints

Revenue for Q4FY23 grew 16.9% YoY to Rs 59,162 cr, but missed Bloomberg estimate

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
TCS

TCS | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services player announced net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 14.8 per cent year on year. Sequentially the firms profit was up 5 per cent.
Revenue for Q4FY23 grew 16.9 per cent year on year to Rs 59,162 crore. The company’s Q4 performance missed Bloomberg estimates on revenue growth but met the profit forecast.

For the full year, TCS reported revenue of Rs 2,25,458 crore, up 17.6 per cent YoY. In dollar terms, the company’s revenue touched $27.9 billion, up 13.7 per cent in constant currency.
In a traditionally weak quarter, TCS managed to deliver a strong order book. Fourth quarter TCVs (total contract values) came in at $10 billion, higher than the company average of $7-9 billion.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD said: “It is very satisfying to look back at our strong growth in FY23, on top of the mid-teen growth in the prior year. The strength of our order book demonstrates the resilience of demand for our services and gives us visibility for growth in the medium term.”
The margins for the FY23 came in at 24.1 per cent. Whereas for the Q4 margins were similar to the last quarter, at 24.5 per cent.

Also Read

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

Gopinathan's resignation will not hurt TCS much; add stock on dips: Experts

'The day my heart is not 100% committed': TCS's Gopinathan explains exit

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

At 19%, BoB's loans grew faster than overall banking system in FY23

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

undefined

TCS

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : TCS | Q4 Results | Tata Consultancy Services

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon