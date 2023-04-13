close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anand Rathi Wealth's profit surges 33% in FY23, revenue rises 31%

According to the company, the assets under management increased 18 per cent during the year to Rs 39,000 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anand Rathi Wealth on Wednesday reported a 33 per cent jump in net profits in financial year (FY) 2023 to Rs 169 crore. Revenues surged 31 per cent to Rs 558 crore from Rs 425 crore in the previous FY.
For the quarter-ended March 2023, revenue was up 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 146 crore. Profit after tax for the quarter rose 23 per cent to Rs 43 crore.

According to the company, the assets under management increased 18 per cent during the year to Rs 39,000 crore.
"We have delivered strong performance across verticals. Our net flows for FY23 stood at Rs 4,896 crores, growth of 78 per cent and the net flows in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 1,180 crores, growth of 40 per cent," said Feroze Azeez, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a wealth management firm catering mostly to the high net worth individuals.

Also Read

Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high, soars 8% on strong Q2 results

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

IIFL Wealth rebrands as 360 ONE, to rename its MF, PMS and AIF schemes too

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 profit rises 23% to Rs 43 cr; dividend Rs 7 per share

TCS Q4 net up 15% to Rs 11,392 cr; meets estimates but revenue disappoints

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Topics : Anand Rathi Wealth Limited | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nuvama Wealth aims to list by August, sets ambitious biz growth targets

Top-IPOs-2023_2
2 min read

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

TCS SIPCOT Building
2 min read

NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

NBCC
1 min read

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani Communities
3 min read

Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official

toys, games, children, kids
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
3 min read
Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read
Premium

IGSS ropes in lead investor in fab play to meet new conditions

semiconductor
4 min read

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

Google
2 min read

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

TCS SIPCOT Building
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon