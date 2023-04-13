Anand Rathi Wealth's profit surges 33% in FY23, revenue rises 31%

For the quarter-ended March 2023, revenue was up 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 146 crore. Profit after tax for the quarter rose 23 per cent to Rs 43 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth on Wednesday reported a 33 per cent jump in net profits in financial year (FY) 2023 to Rs 169 crore. Revenues surged 31 per cent to Rs 558 crore from Rs 425 crore in the previous FY.