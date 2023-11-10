Sensex (0.11%)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit dips 9% to Rs 68 cr

Total income also declined to Rs 1,359.23 crore in the quarter, from 1,501.33 crore in the same period a year ago

Jaiprakash Power to issue preferential shares of Rs 3,840 crore

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's consolidated net profit witnessed a nearly nine per cent year-on-year decline to Rs 68.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income also declined to Rs 1,359.23 crore in the quarter, from 1,501.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaiprakash Power Ventures Jaiprakash Power Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

