Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 results: Net profit dips 9% to Rs 68 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's consolidated net profit witnessed a nearly nine per cent year-on-year decline to Rs 68.66 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 1,359.23 crore in the quarter, from 1,501.33 crore in the same period a year ago.