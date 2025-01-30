Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Dabur India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 1.8% to Rs 515.82 crore

Dabur India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 1.8% to Rs 515.82 crore

Its revenue from operations was up 3 per cent to Rs 3,355.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,255.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year

Dabur

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 506.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 515.82 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 506.44 crore in the year-ago period, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3 per cent to Rs 3,355.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,255.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,826.20 crore, up 3.9 per cent in the December quarter.  ALSO READ: Raymond Lifestyle Q3 results: Net profit falls 60.5% to Rs 64.17 cr

 

Total income of Dabur, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,483.28 crore, up 3 per cent.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 535.10 on the BSE after lunch session, up 3.27 per cent from the previous close.

More From This Section

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Dr Lal Path Labs Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 19% to Rs 96.7 crore

Raymond

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 results: Net profit falls 60.5% to Rs 64.17 cr

Gail India

Gail Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 3,867.38 crore

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q3 result: Profit drops sharply by 97% to Rs 58 crore

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Q3 results today: Adani Ports, L&T, BEL, GAIL to report Q3FY25 earnings

Topics : Dabur India Dabur Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon