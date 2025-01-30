Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Dr Lal Path Labs Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 19% to Rs 96.7 crore

Dr Lal Path Labs Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 19% to Rs 96.7 crore

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 96.7 crore ($11.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 81.3 crore a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' estimate of Rs 97.69 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

The company's revenue from operations met analysts' estimates and climbed about 11 per cent to Rs 597 crore.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Dr Lal Path Labs reported a 19 per cent jump in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, led by continued demand for its bundle test offerings, sending its shares 3 per cent higher.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 96.7 crore ($11.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from Rs 81.3 crore a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' estimate of Rs 97.69 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

An increasing awareness around health and wellness, coupled with the expansion of diagnostics firms such as Dr Lal Path into smaller cities, has boosted demand for medical tests.

 

The company, which operates about 300 testing labs, said the number of samples tested grew 10 per cent during the quarter.

Dr Lal Path has also benefited from strong demand for its bundle test offerings, which combine tests for multiple diseases such as hyperthyroidism and diabetes, analysts said.

Also Read

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV scare: Vijaya, Dr Lal Path, healthcare stocks in focus; Time to buy?

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

F&O Market: Union Bank, Dabur see short build-up as Nifty tumbles 300pts

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Dr Lal PathLabs up 4% on strong September qtr results; more details here

Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: Profit up by 18.2%, revenue rises by 9.8%

Q2 earnings, Q2

Dr Lal Path Labs Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 18% to Rs 129 cr

The company's revenue from operations met analysts' estimates and climbed about 11 per cent to Rs 597 crore.

It declared a dividend of six rupees per share for the fiscal year 2025.

Rival Metropolis Healthcare is set to report its third-quarter results next week.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q3 result: Profit drops sharply by 97% to Rs 58 crore

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Q3 results today: Adani Ports, L&T, BEL, GAIL to report Q3FY25 earnings

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Profit up 3% at Rs 2,231 cr, net income drop 20%

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,520 cr, revenue up 15%

Q3 result

JK Paper Q3 results: Net profit falls 73% to Rs 65.39 cr on soaring costs

Topics : Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 results Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon