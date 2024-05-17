Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhivery Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 68 cr, total income up 13.5%

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 68.47 crore ($8.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 159 crore a year ago

Delhivery

Peer Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit aided by volume growth in its export/import segment.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Logistics firm Delhivery posted a narrower loss on Friday, aided by improved volume growth in its supply chain and truckload services.
The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 68.47 crore ($8.21 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of Rs 159 crore a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This however came above analysts' estimated loss of Rs 25.86 crore.
Total income rose 13.5% to Rs 2,195 crore
KEY CONTEXT
Logistics companies have been facing increased competition as more e-commerce platforms are moving towards developing in-house solutions instead of approaching third party logistics to reduce costs.
Analysts expected to see volume growth for B2B businesses in the fourth quarter, but were wary of price realisations to keep up with the volume growth.
Delhivery, according to analysts, is better placed in this competitive sector on the back of its stronger reach in smaller cities and lower-cost advantage.
Peer Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit aided by volume growth in its export/import segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhivery Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon