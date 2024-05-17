Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 93% to Rs 54.63 crore

The lender's net interest income rose 16% on-year to Rs 2,866 crore, while net interest margin stood at 7.6%.

Indian private lender Bandhan Bank reported a 93% drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday as it increased provisions and wrote off bad loans.



The Kolkata-based bank's net profit stood at Rs 54.63 crore ($6.56 million) in the three months ended March 31, down from Rs 808 crore in the same quarter a year ago.



Bandhan Bank's provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 735 crore a year earlier.



The bank wrote off bad loans worth Rs 3,850 crore in the January-March period, compared with none in the past four quarters.



These were loans given to small borrowers during the pandemic and were covered by a government guarantee.



However, the loans were being examined by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, an agency set up by the government, the bank said, which could delay a payout of the government guarantee.



The bank termed the write-offs as a "prudent measure".



Its gross non-performing asset ratio - a key gauge of asset quality - improved to 3.84% as of March-end from 7.02% at the end of the prior three months as a result of the write-offs.



Bandhan Bank is set to see a management transition after Managing Director and Chief Executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said he would retire on July 9, after spending nearly a decade at the helm.



The lender's net interest income rose 16% on-year to Rs 2,866 crore, while net interest margin stood at 7.6%.



Its loans grew 14.3%, while deposits rose 25%.



Shares of the bank ended 0.9% higher ahead of the results on Friday.