Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 93% to Rs 54.63 crore

Bandhan Bank's provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 735 crore a year earlier

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Indian private lender Bandhan Bank reported a 93% drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday as it increased provisions and wrote off bad loans.

The Kolkata-based bank's net profit stood at Rs 54.63 crore ($6.56 million) in the three months ended March 31, down from Rs 808 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
Bandhan Bank's provisions and contingencies jumped to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 735 crore a year earlier.
 
The bank wrote off bad loans worth Rs 3,850 crore in the January-March period, compared with none in the past four quarters.
 
These were loans given to small borrowers during the pandemic and were covered by a government guarantee.
 
However, the loans were being examined by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, an agency set up by the government, the bank said, which could delay a payout of the government guarantee.
 
The bank termed the write-offs as a "prudent measure".
 
Its gross non-performing asset ratio - a key gauge of asset quality - improved to 3.84% as of March-end from 7.02% at the end of the prior three months as a result of the write-offs.
 
Bandhan Bank is set to see a management transition after Managing Director and Chief Executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said he would retire on July 9, after spending nearly a decade at the helm.
 
The lender's net interest income rose 16% on-year to Rs 2,866 crore, while net interest margin stood at 7.6%.
 
Its loans grew 14.3%, while deposits rose 25%.
 
Shares of the bank ended 0.9% higher ahead of the results on Friday.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

