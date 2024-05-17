GSK Pharma Q4 results: Profit rises 45% on growth in NLEM drugs, vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals posted a 45.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 to Rs 194.48 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 18 per cent to Rs 929.8 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31 March 2024, subject to approval of members at the 99th Annual General Meeting.

The full year revenue was up 6 per cent to Rs 3,453 crore but net profit was down 3.4 per cent. The revenue growth was driven by a strong volume recovery, thereby offsetting National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) impact.

Bhushan Akshikar, managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, “For Q4, we delivered strong double-digit growth and a robust performance across our General Medicines, Specialty, and Vaccines portfolio. Our General Medicines portfolio recorded strong double-digit growth of 12 per cent for the quarter, driven by key focus brands Augmentin, Ceftum, and Calpol. Despite the NLEM impact in previous quarters, all promoted brands outpaced their respective categories in growth and gained market share.”

The Specialty portfolio led by Nucala and Trelegy has accelerated the momentum with the highest patient recruitment in Q4. Akshikar said that “For the vaccines business, over the last two quarters, we have seen a steady upswing in both adult and paediatric segments. This business delivered a Q4 growth of 35 per cent. We continue to build on the momentum generated with the launch of Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) as we drive expansion of the Adult Immunisation category in India with innovative go-to-market strategies.”