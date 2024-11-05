Business Standard
Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

The company reported a 9.5 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Indian generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a second-quarter profit that missed analysts' expectations on Tuesday, weighed down by pricing pressure in a competitive North American market, their biggest by revenue.

The company reported a 9.5 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 1,342 crore ($159.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 1,401 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dr Reddy's Lab Q2 results Pharma sector

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

