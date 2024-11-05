Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

Indian generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a second-quarter profit that missed analysts' expectations on Tuesday, weighed down by pricing pressure in a competitive North American market, their biggest by revenue.
The company reported a 9.5 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 1,342 crore ($159.6 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 1,401 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.
