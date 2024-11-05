Q2 results today: Titan, Mazagon, and Dr Reddy's among 63 to post earnings

Titan Company, a major player in the consumer discretionary segment, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and pharma firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are among 63 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) earnings for financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday. GAIL India, PB Fintech (parent company of Policybazaar/ Paisabazaar), Berger Paints, Mankind Pharma, and Manappuram Finance will also be releasing their earnings reports for the July-September quarter today.
In addition, energy major Oil India and Saregama India are set to provide insights into their quarterly performance today.
Among these, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to report a modest profit decline with double-digit revenue growth, as analysts forecast slower performance in North America due to stable volumes across key products.
IRFC Q2FY25 earnings highlight
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a modest increase in its quarterly performance. For the second quarter of FY25, the company saw a 4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,613 crore, compared to Rs 1,545 crore in the same quarter last year. The total income for IRFC in Q2 rose to Rs 6,900 crore, up slightly from Rs 6,762 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period. Total expenses grew marginally to Rs 5,288 crore, a slight increase from last year’s Rs 5,218 crore.
In addition, the company’s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per share on a face value of Rs 10 for FY25, marking an effort to reward shareholders amid steady performance.
Market overview - November 5
The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note this morning, with the BSE Sensex down 271.63 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 78,510.61. The Nifty 50 similarly slipped by 85.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 23,909.60. This downturn follows Monday’s steep drop, which saw the Nifty50 and Sensex fall close to 2 per cent as a result of heightened foreign investor withdrawals, which reached Rs 114,445 crore in the cash segment. The indices are currently around 9.5 per cent below their recent peak, marking a five-month low amid a combination of weak earnings and ongoing global uncertainty.
In the United States, stock markets saw a similar dip on Monday as investors braced for potential volatility ahead of the upcoming presidential election, which could bring policy shifts and impact global markets.
With the US Federal Reserve expected to announce an interest rate cut later this week, market participants are treading carefully. The presidential race between Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, remains close, further intensifying the market’s cautious stance.
List of 63 companies to post Q2FY25 earnings on Nov 5:
1. Adroit Infotech
2. Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd (AHLWEST)
3. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
4. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
5. Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd
6. Banswara Syntex Ltd
7. Berger Paints India Ltd
8. Bharat Seats Ltd
9. Black Rose Industries Ltd
10. Blue Chip India Ltd
11. Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd (BOMOXY-B1)
12. CCL Products India Ltd
13. Ceigall India Ltd
14. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
15. Datamatics Global Services Ltd
16. D B (International) Stock Brokers Ltd
17. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
18. eClerx Services Ltd
19. Everest Industries Ltd
20. Fiberweb India Ltd
21. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
22. GAIL (India) Ltd
23. Grovy India Ltd
24. Intense Technologies Ltd
25. International Combustion (India) Ltd
26. Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd
27. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
28. Kartik Investments Trust Ltd
29. Kirloskar Electric Co Ltd (KECL)
30. Kiran Vyapar Ltd
31. KPR Mill Ltd
32. Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd
33. Manappuram Finance Ltd
34. Mankind Pharma Ltd
35. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
36. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
37. Megastar Foods Ltd
38. Midwest Gold Ltd
39. Muthoot Microfin Ltd
40. Oil India Ltd
41. Pharmed Industries Ltd (PHRMASI)
42. PB Fintech Ltd (Policybazaar)
43. Rane Holdings Ltd
44. Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd
45. Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd
46. Saregama India Ltd
47. Scan Steels Ltd
48. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd
49. Sicagen India Ltd
50. Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd
51. SJVN Ltd
52. Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd (SODFC)
53. SPS International Ltd
54. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
55. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
56. Timken India Ltd
57. Titan Company Ltd
58. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
59. Uniroyal Industries Ltd
60. Viji Finance Ltd
61. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
62. Wonderla Holidays Ltd
63. Xpro India Ltd