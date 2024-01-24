Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3656 cr driven by loan growth

Public sector lender Canara Bank reported a 26.86 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 3,656 crore for the October to December period, driven by loan growth.

Net interest income – the difference between interest earned and interest expended – grew by 9.5 per cent to Rs 9,417 crore, while other income increased by 7.75 per cent to Rs 4,295 crore. Profit from the sale of investments fell to Rs 310 crore from Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, due to hardening of bond yields in the October to December quarter.

Net Interest Margins (NIM) for the third quarter stood at 3.03 per cent, compared to 3 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.05 per cent in the same period last year.

The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was higher at 50.37 per cent, compared to 44.77 per cent in the year-ago period.

“It is because of additional provision towards the bipartite settlement of employee wage revision at 17 per cent. Whatever was due until December, we have provided the entire amount. The majority of retirement benefits have also been considered,” said K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer of Canara Bank.

Domestic loan growth of the Bengaluru-based lender increased by 12.56 per cent to Rs 9 trillion, aided by a 14.56 per cent growth in the RAM [retail, agriculture, MSME] segment. Retail credit growth was 12.14 per cent, while corporate loans recorded a growth of 8.26 per cent.

Domestic deposits grew by 8.07 per cent to Rs 11.67 trillion, though growth in current and savings account deposits was only 5.05 per cent. Term deposits grew by 9.53 per cent, of which retail growth was 5.92 per cent.

“Though there is pressure on interest rates on deposits, we were able to maintain NIM above 3 per cent…Our area of concern continues to be CASA. Though it has grown, it has not matched the extent of deposit growth,” Satyanarayana Raju said.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.39 per cent as of December 2023, compared to 4.76 per cent at September 2023 and 5.89 per cent as of December 2022. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio was at 1.32 per cent as of December 2023, against 1.41 per cent at September 2023 and 1.96 per cent as of December 2022.

The lender improved its provision coverage ratio from 86.32 per cent to 89.01 per cent on a year-on-year basis. While overall provision declined from the year-ago period, Canara Bank decided to increase the NPA provision to Rs 2,106 crore from Rs 1,920 crore in the year-ago period to boost the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR).

The bank reduced its credit costs to below 1 per cent, which stood at 0.97 per cent, compared to 1.02 per cent in the July to September quarter.

The capital adequacy ratio was at 15.78 per cent at the end of December. The increase in risk weights impacted the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) by 52 basis points, although ploughing back of profits increased it by 10 basis points.