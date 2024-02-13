Eris Lifesciences Q3 results: Profit flat at Rs 102 crore, revenue up 16%

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Eris Lifesciences reported a flat profit of 0.86 per cent in their net profit year-on-year, coming to Rs 102.73 crore during Q3FY24. This modest profit growth can be attributed to a rise in financial costs during the period. The company posted a 15.70 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 483.48 crore compared to Rs 417.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the company saw a 3.40 per cent decline in revenue along with Profit After Tax (PAT), which also declined by 16.77 per cent.

The EBITDA grew by 27.9 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 175.5 crore.

Commenting on the results, Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences stated, 'We continue to witness strong momentum, significant margin expansion, and robust cash generation in our core domestic formulation business. We have a well-diversified portfolio with our Emerging Therapies accounting for nearly 30 per cent of our revenue and growing at 28 per cent. We continue to expand our Research & Development (R&D) programme, which now has 25+ active Fixed-Dose Combination (FDC) candidates in the pipeline.'

'Our insulin business continues to scale up well with a present revenue run-rate of Rs 5 crore per month. We will continue to drive value creation through our specialty-focused strategy combined with flawless execution,' Bakshi further added.

In Q3FY24, Eris Lifesciences reported that the branded formulations segment grew by 16 per cent year-on-year. The Branded Formulations Yield Per Prescription (YPM) reached Rs 4.7 lakh in this quarter compared to Rs 4.2 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This quarter, Eris MJ, the company’s insulin business, clocked in Rs 12 crore in revenue. The cumulative revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year reached Rs 31 crore. This quarter, the company also launched two first-in-market Fixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs) from its Research and Development (R&D) block.