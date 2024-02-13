Sensex (    %)
                        
Power Mech Projects Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 62 crore

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

power

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

It had reported a net profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 1,114.9 crore from Rs 912 crore a year ago.
Expenses stood at Rs 1,008.2 crore against Rs 840.9 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.
Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

