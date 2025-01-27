Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / IOCL Q3 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 2,115 crore as refining margins fall

IOCL Q3 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 2,115 crore as refining margins fall

Despite growing sales and exports, lower crude prices pulled down revenue to Rs 2.19 trillion

Indian Oil

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suffering from lower refining margins, state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) ended the third quarter of FY25 (October-December) with a net profit of Rs 2,115.29 crore (attributable to the owners), 76 per cent lower than the Rs 9,029.56 crore net profit registered in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the oil marketing company's net profit rose from the Rs 170 crore loss recorded in the preceding quarter.
 
The sharp reduction in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit in Q3 came due to a crash in average gross refining margins (GRMs) – the revenue refiners accrue from transforming each barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products. IOCL reported that the average GRM stood at $3.69 per barrel in the first three quarters of FY25, 72.1 per cent lower than the $13.26 per barrel recovered in the same period of FY24.
 
 
The company's revenue from operations did not shrink significantly in the latest quarter, reducing by 3.24 per cent to Rs 2.19 trillion, compared to Rs 2.26 trillion in Q3FY24. This drop in revenue is primarily attributed to lower earnings from the largest segment of petroleum products, which dipped 4.1 per cent to Rs 2.05 trillion, down from Rs 2.14 trillion in the same quarter of the previous year. The fall in global crude oil prices reduced the company's earnings, despite higher domestic sales and exports in the latest quarter. With its 10 refineries accounting for a cumulative 80 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity, IOCL controls nearly 33 per cent of India's refining capacity.
 
Sales from the much smaller petrochemicals business, however, rose 3 per cent to Rs 7,201 crore, up 20.36 per cent from Rs 5,983 crore in Q3FY24. The quarter under review also saw a 12 per cent growth in revenue from other business activities to Rs 12,027 crore, compared to Rs 11,314 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
However, IOCL's expenses rose by 0.87 per cent to reach Rs 2.18 trillion in Q3, up from Rs 2.16 trillion in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed, which rose by 7.6 per cent, and purchases of stock-in-trade, which increased by 6.1 per cent, were the two biggest contributors to the rise in expenses.
 
The company's shares fell 3.32 per cent to Rs 124 on Monday, losing 8.99 per cent in value over the past month.
 

More From This Section

q3

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results: PAT up 25% at Rs 548 cr NII rises 25%

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director of Emami

Emami Q3 result: Profit up at 7% to Rs 279 cr, revenue rise to Rs 1,049 cr

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q3 results: Net profit up 12.25% on non-interest income boost

Adani Total Gas, Adani Gas

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit falls 19% on lower gas allocation

Topics : IOCL Indian Oil Corp Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon