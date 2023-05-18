GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

Its revenue from operations, however, was up 21.8 per cent to Rs 32,858.2 crore from Rs 26,968.2 crore in 2021-22.

The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on Thursday reported a 77.5 per cent drop in its net standalone profit to Rs 603.52 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 2,683.11 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.