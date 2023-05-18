GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on Thursday reported a 77.5 per cent drop in its net standalone profit to Rs 603.52 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 2,683.11 crore in the same quarter in the previous year.
Its revenue from operations, however, was up 21.8 per cent to Rs 32,858.2 crore from Rs 26,968.2 crore in 2021-22.
During the whole year, FY23, the company's net profit has nearly halved to Rs 5,301.5 crore from Rs 10,363.97 crore in the previous year.
Also Read
NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results
O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts
Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%
GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption
SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate
ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today
Railtel posts highest ever operating income of Rs 1,964 cr in FY 2022-23
TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore
JK Tyre reports nearly three-fold increase in Q4 profit to Rs 108 cr
GAIL (India)
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y