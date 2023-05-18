close

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

During the whole year, FY23, the company's net profit has nearly halved to Rs 5,301.5 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
GAIL

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on Thursday reported a 77.5 per cent drop in its net standalone profit to Rs 603.52 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4FY23) as compared to Rs 2,683.11 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. 
Its revenue from operations, however, was up 21.8 per cent to Rs 32,858.2 crore from Rs 26,968.2 crore in 2021-22. 

During the whole year, FY23, the company's net profit has nearly halved to Rs 5,301.5 crore from Rs 10,363.97 crore in the previous year.

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results GAIL BS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

