Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 58 cr

Genus Power Infrastructures on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 58.25 crore in the September quarter due to higher income.
It had posted Rs 11.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 518.28 crore from Rs 268.51 crore a year ago.
