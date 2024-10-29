Business Standard
Genus Power Infrastructures Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 58 cr

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Genus Power Infrastructures on Tuesday reported a multifold jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 58.25 crore in the September quarter due to higher income.

It had posted Rs 11.02 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 518.28 crore from Rs 268.51 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q2 results infrastructure companies infrastructure

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

