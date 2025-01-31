Business Standard

GHCL Q3 results: Net profit up 68% at Rs 168 cr on lower operating expenses

GHCL Q3 results: Net profit up 68% at Rs 168 cr on lower operating expenses

GHCL

Chemical company GHCL Ltd on Friday posted a 68 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 168 crore in the December quarter mainly due to lower operating expenses.

The company's operating expenses came down to Rs 548 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 648 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The profit after tax (PAT) grew 68 per cent to Rs 168 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period, it stated.

The company's net revenue was Rs 807 crores, down from Rs 813 crores a year ago, it stated.

 

The EBIDTA grew 57 per cent to Rs 259 crore as compared to Rs 165 crore a year earlier.

GHCL Managing Director R S Jalan said in the statement, "We have reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 on the back of continued focus upon our core area of operations."  GHCL Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of soda ash (anhydrous sodium carbonate), a major raw material for detergents & glass industries and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

