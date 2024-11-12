Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / GIC Re Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 73% to Rs 420.38 crore

GIC Re Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 73% to Rs 420.38 crore

The underwriting loss of the company decreased by 26 per cent to Rs 1,088.43 crore from Rs 1,471.61 crore

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Domestic reinsurer GIC Re’s net profit rose by 73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 420.38 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 242.51 crore in the year-ago period, driven by healthy growth in investment income and a decline in commission costs.
 
Sequentially, the net profit increased by 17.8 per cent from Rs 356.8 crore in Q1 FY25. The investment income of the company grew by 6.6 per cent to Rs 3,483.34 crore. However, the commission expenses dropped by 9.67 per cent to Rs 1,493.68 crore. The company’s net premium fell by 23.71 per cent to Rs 7,603.76 crore.
 
The solvency ratio of the reinsurer as of September 30, 2024, stood at 342 per cent compared to 282 per cent as of September 30, 2023. The combined ratio of the company narrowed to 114.05 per cent from 115.83 per cent during the same period.
 
 
The underwriting loss of the company decreased by 26 per cent to Rs 1,088.43 crore from Rs 1,471.61 crore.
 
During the first half of FY25, the total assets stood at Rs 1.94 trillion as of September 30, 2024, compared to Rs 1.67 trillion as of September 30, 2023.
 
Recently, GIC Re was identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII) by the insurance regulator Irdai. It has an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating with a stable outlook from AM Best.
 

Topics : GIC Re GIC results Q2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

