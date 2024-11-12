Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Mondelez India FY24 results: Net profit grows 72% to Rs 2,020.8 cr

Mondelez India FY24 results: Net profit grows 72% to Rs 2,020.8 cr

The company's sales (revenue from operations) rose 13.3 per cent to Rs 12,746.98 crore in FY24

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Total expenses of Mondelez India were 11.9 per cent higher at Rs 11,080.72 crore in FY24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd posted a 71.85 per cent increase in profit at Rs 2,020.87 crore in FY24, according to the RoC filing from the beverages major.

The company's sales (revenue from operations) rose 13.3 per cent to Rs 12,746.98 crore in FY24, the filing added.

The total consolidated income of Mondelez India Foods, which owns iconic brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems, has also climbed 20.7 per cent to Rs 13,782.45 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, as per the financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

 

Mondelez India Foods reported a profit of Rs 1,175.93 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 11,246.93 crore in FY23.

During FY24, the company's 'advertising promotional expenses' grew 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,603.15 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,396.5 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Total expenses of Mondelez India were 11.9 per cent higher at Rs 11,080.72 crore in FY24.

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences net profit up 14% on strong India, US formulations biz

Bosch

Bosch Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 46% to Rs 536 cr, revenue at Rs 4,394 cr

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Samvardhana Motherson Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 4-fold to Rs 880 cr

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Q2 results: PAT falls 15.5% amid weak market, Red Sea crisis

Q2 earnings, Q2

NMDC Steel Q2 results: Loss widens to Rs 595 cr, income at Rs 1,535.46 cr

Similarly, its total tax expense rose by 64.1 per cent to Rs 680.86 crore.

Mondelez India Foods, earlier known as Cadbury India, is a part of Mondelez International, Inc.

Mondelez India also provides malted food drinks under the Bournvita brand and powdered beverages under brand Tang.

Besides, it sells biscuits under the brand name of Oreo and Bournvita and candy under the brand name of Halls and Chocolairs.

Earlier this year, the company was in the news over a row on the content of Bournvita. A controversy was raised after a viral Instagram reel questioned the claims made by the beverage of boosting immunity and providing several health benefits.

The said video was removed from Instagram after the company served a legal notice.

Later, the Ministry of Commerce issued an advisory to e-commerce companies in April.

In the advisory, the government asked all the e-commerce companies to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the health drinks category from their portals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Metropolis

Metropolis Healthcare plans to expand reach to 1,000 towns in 18 months

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

India, Bangladesh discuss land port issues; commit better border facilities

Larsen & Toubro

L&T wins thermal power plant order from NTPC worth over Rs 15,000 crore

Byju's

BCCI may move NCLT to seek withdrawal of Byju's insolvency proceedings

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins at 8 PM

Topics : Mondelez India Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon