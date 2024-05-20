Business Standard
Global Health Q4 result: PAT up 25% at Rs 127 cr, total income at Rs 836 cr

The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax of Rs 102 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal

"The continued focus on providing our patients with the highest quality of care has enabled Medanta to deliver strong financial results during the year," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, has reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 127 crore for the March 2024 quarter.
The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax of Rs 102 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 836 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 732 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health said in a statement on Saturday.
For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company said its net profit increased to Rs 478 crore as against Rs 326 crore in FY23.
Total revenue rose to Rs 3,350 crore last fiscal from Rs 2,759 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.
"The continued focus on providing our patients with the highest quality of care has enabled Medanta to deliver strong financial results during the year," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.
The company remains dedicated to executing its core strategy and delivering on the upcoming projects, he added.
"Medanta is well-positioned to drive near-term growth with calibrated bed capacity expansions at existing hospitals and new facilities," Sahni stated.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

