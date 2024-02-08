Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Honeywell Automation Q3 results: Profit jumps to Rs 128 cr on govt spending

Profit at the Indian arm of U.S.conglomerate Honeywell International was Rs 128 crore ($15.4 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.06 billion rupees a year earlier

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering firm Honeywell Automation India reported a 20.6% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in government spending on infrastructure.
Profit at the Indian arm of U.S.conglomerate Honeywell International was Rs 128 crore ($15.4 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.06 billion rupees a year earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The surge in infrastructure spending ahead of the Indian general elections due by May has buoyed the performance of engineering and construction firms.
Revenue from operations grew 5.3% to 10.71 billion rupees, while expenses rose at a slower pace of 2.6% to 9.25 billion rupees.
Growth in expenses had outpaced the rise in revenue in the last four quarters, weighing on profit.
Shares of the company closed 0.7% higher ahead of the results.
Rival KEC International said last week its consolidated third-quarter profit jumped over five times. Siemens is expected to report its quarterly results next week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India poised to be leader in sustainable tech: Honeywell chief scientist

Honeywell Automation India's profit growth slows as expenses climb

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

Honeywell will double its India business in next 3-5 years: Ashish Modi

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

Balrampur Chini Q3 results: Net profit nearly doubles to Rs 91 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 results: Profit jumps 69% to Rs 124 crore on demand

Zomato Q3 results: Net profit rises 283% to Rs 138 crore, revenue up 69%

LIC Q3 results: Profit rises 49% to Rs 9,444 cr, total income at Rs 2 trn

NCC Q3 results: Profit jumps 40% to Rs 221 crore on robust order book

Topics : Honeywell Q3 results corporate earnings software

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon