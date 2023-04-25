HDFC AMC Q4FY23 results: Net profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 376 crore

The revenue from operation came in almost 5 per cent higher - at Rs 541 crore for the quarter under review. For the full year, the revenue was up 2.4 per cent at Rs 2,167 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Tuesday reported a 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 376 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23). The asset manager logged a net profit of Rs 1,424 crore, up 2 per cent YoY for the financial year 2022-23.