Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 1,203 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit increases 12% to Rs 1,203 crore

Hero's motorcycle and scooter sales grew just 0.3% in the quarter, marking their weakest growth since July-September 2022

Hero MotoCorp

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero MotoCorp, India's top motorcycle maker by volumes, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its mid-level models such as the 'Xtreme 125R'. 
  The company's profit increased 12% to 12.03 billion rupees ($137.4 million) in the three months to December 31, topping analysts' average estimate of 11.25 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
  Hero's motorcycle and scooter sales grew just 0.3% in the quarter, marking their weakest growth since July-September 2022. 
  That dragged revenue growth down to 5% from 11% in the previous quarter.
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

equity trading volumes, share market

Markets Today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp Q3; Gold; FIIs; RBI MPC; Chamunda IPO

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY

Niranjan Gupta, Hero MotoCorp CEO

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta steps down after two-year stint

Bain Capital

Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

  However, sales of its more profitable 125cc motorcycles, such as the 'Xtreme 125R', jumped 53%, which helped it offset weak sales of entry-level motorcycles such as 'Splendor' and also helped bolster margins, analysts have said.
  Entry-level motorcycles account for three-fourths of Hero's overall sales. 
  The company's main rivals TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto both missed profit estimates for the quarter. However, their margin and export growth were well received by the market.
  Industry-wide domestic two-wheeler sales, however, slowed to a 3% increase in the previous quarter from a 16% jump in the two quarters before that.
  Last week, Hero said CEO Niranjan Gupta would step down effective April 30, and also said it would hive off its electric vehicle business into a separate unit.
  Hero's shares closed down about 1% before reporting results.
  The company on Thursday also declared a dividend of 100 rupees a share.
 

More From This Section

ITC

ITC Q3FY25 results: Profit down 7.27% to Rs 5,013.16 cr, revenue up 9%

JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 results: Net profit declines 59.7% to Rs 60.5 cr

Q3 result

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q3: PAT declines 17% to Rs 140 cr as expansion weighs

Q3 result

IPO-bound Veritas Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to Rs 68.93 cr

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Nasdaq-listed IT major Cognizant targets 6.5-8% growth in Q1 FY25

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon