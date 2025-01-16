Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

Bain Capital buys minority stake in auto components firm Dhoot Transmission

Private equity firm says investment will help Aurangabad-based manufacturer to expand globally

Bain Capital

According to the statement, the company operates 20 manufacturing facilities across India, the UK, Slovakia, and Thailand, and employs over 10,000 people. | Image: Bloomberg

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bain Capital has acquired a minority stake in Dhoot Transmission, an Aurangabad-based manufacturer of automotive components, for an undisclosed valuation, said the private equity firm in a statement.
 
The investment will use Bain's global expertise to expand Dhoot Transmission 's "global footprint" through acquisitions and partnerships, drive innovation and bolster its presence in high-growth segments such as electric vehicles (EVs), it said.
 
Dhoot Transmission, founded in 1999, produces wiring harnesses for two- and three-wheelers, components for commercial vehicles, and farm equipment. Over the years, the company has diversified into EV products, including Lithium-ion batteries.
 
“Partnering with Bain Capital is an exciting opportunity. Their strategic expertise and integrity make them the perfect partner to help us scale globally and pursue emerging opportunities that deliver value to our customers worldwide,” said Rahul Dhoot, founder and chief executive officer of Dhoot Transmission.
 
 
Bain Capital has one of the largest private equity teams in India, with investments in Hero MotoCorp, RSB Transmissions, Porus Labs, 360one Wealth, CitiusTech, J.M. Baxi and Quest Global.

Also Read

Seven & i

KKR and Bain each bid over $5 bn for Seven & i's York Holdings spin-off

pharma

Blackstone, Bain to bid for Mitsubishi pharma unit in up to $3.5 bn deal

PE & VC leaders speak at India's biggest banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) event, the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Friday.

BS BFSI Summit: Public listings allow profitable exits for PEs, say experts

Bain Capital

Macrotech buys Bain Capital's stake in 3 logistics park cos for Rs 307 cr

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Macrotech acquires Bain Capital's stake in 3 entities for Rs 307 crore

 
"Over the past two decades, Rahul has built Dhoot Transmission Group into a market leader, serving as a critical partner to OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] powering India’s two-wheeler market, the largest in the world with a strong growth trajectory," said Rishi Mandawat, partner, Bain Capital.
 
According to the statement, Dhoot Transmission operates 20 manufacturing facilities in India, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and Thailand. It employs more than 10,000 people.
 
"Their customer-first approach and strong employee engagement has helped the group to build a leading auto-component business and together, we see significant opportunities to expand both organically and inorganically, accelerate exports, and enhance their global footprint,” said Saahil Bhatia, managing director, Bain Capital.

More From This Section

Jugeshinder Singh, Jugeshinder

'Kitne ghazi aaye, kitne ghazi gaye': Adani CFO after Hindenburg shutdown

Gautam Adani, Madhabi Puri Buch, Nathan Anderson

Hindenburg, Adani, and Buch: The investigations that shook markets

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, LTIMindtree to post earnings on Jan 16

Campa Cola

Reliance takes Campa Cola to Gulf markets, sets sights on Africa next

AI

Dublin-based Inspeq AI enters India market with office in Bengaluru

Topics : Bain capital aurangabad Hero MotoCorp Two-wheeler market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon