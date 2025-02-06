ITC, MRF, and REC will be among 173 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, February 6. Hero MotoCorp and State Bank of India will also release their performance report for the October-December quarter.
Other key companies on the list include Bharti Airtel, NMDC, PVR INOX, REC, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Apollo Tyres.
ITC Q3 results preview
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard predict that ITC's adjusted net profit will decline by 3.5 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, averaging Rs 5,151.12 crore, compared to Rs 5,340 crore in the same period last year. This decline is primarily attributed to the lower tax rate in the base quarter.
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview
Analysts expect steady performance for Hero MotoCorp, with revenue growth driven more by higher average selling prices (ASPs) than by increased sales volume. Revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year, supported by a stronger product mix and the growing popularity of 125cc motorcycles. Margins may see a small decline or slight improvement, while Ebitda and net profit are expected to grow by 4 per cent to 5 per cent.
SBI Q3 results preview
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest government-owned bank, is expected to deliver strong results for the October-December quarter. Analysts predict that the public sector bank (PSB) will report double-digit net profit growth, driven by robust loan book expansion and stable asset quality.
Airtel Q3 results preview
Analysts also expect Bharti Airtel to report the highest revenue growth and subscriber additions among telecom operators for the third quarter of FY25. Airtel's revenue growth in Q3 is projected to be the fastest, increasing by 5 per cent sequentially, compared to 3 per cent for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Additionally, Airtel's annual mobile revenue growth is expected to rise by 16 per cent, according to an analyst note from IIFL Capital.
Market review
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed lower on Wednesday, February 5. The Sensex dropped 312.53 points (0.40 per cent) to end at 78,271.28, trading between 78,735.41 and 78,226.26. The Nifty50 declined by 42.95 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 23,696.30, with a high of 23,807.30 and a low of 23,680.45.
Today, both indices opened higher, driven by mixed global cues. The Sensex rose 233.17 points (0.30 per cent) to 78,504.45, while the Nifty50 gained 34.85 points (0.15 per cent) to reach 23,731. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on February 7 and monitoring factors like foreign institutional investors' selling of Indian equities and President Donald Trump's plans for the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Q3 results from companies like State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, and Britannia Industries are in focus.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 6
