Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

Q3 company results, February 6: Hero Motorcorp, NMDC, PVR INOX, State Bank of India, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Apollo Tyres will release their reports for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

ITC, MRF, and REC will be among 173 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, February 6. Hero MotoCorp and State Bank of India will also release their performance report for the October-December quarter.
 
Other key companies on the list include Bharti Airtel, NMDC, PVR INOX, REC, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Apollo Tyres. 
 

ITC Q3 results preview

 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard predict that ITC's adjusted net profit will decline by 3.5 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, averaging Rs 5,151.12 crore, compared to Rs 5,340 crore in the same period last year. This decline is primarily attributed to the lower tax rate in the base quarter. 
  

Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview 

Analysts expect steady performance for Hero MotoCorp, with revenue growth driven more by higher average selling prices (ASPs) than by increased sales volume. Revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year, supported by a stronger product mix and the growing popularity of 125cc motorcycles. Margins may see a small decline or slight improvement, while Ebitda and net profit are expected to grow by 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

 

SBI Q3 results preview

 
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest government-owned bank, is expected to deliver strong results for the October-December quarter. Analysts predict that the public sector bank (PSB) will report double-digit net profit growth, driven by robust loan book expansion and stable asset quality.
 
 

Airtel Q3 results preview

Analysts also expect Bharti Airtel to report the highest revenue growth and subscriber additions among telecom operators for the third quarter of FY25. Airtel's revenue growth in Q3 is projected to be the fastest, increasing by 5 per cent sequentially, compared to 3 per cent for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Additionally, Airtel's annual mobile revenue growth is expected to rise by 16 per cent, according to an analyst note from IIFL Capital.
 
 

Market review

 
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed lower on Wednesday, February 5. The Sensex dropped 312.53 points (0.40 per cent) to end at 78,271.28, trading between 78,735.41 and 78,226.26. The Nifty50 declined by 42.95 points (0.18 per cent) to close at 23,696.30, with a high of 23,807.30 and a low of 23,680.45.
 
Today, both indices opened higher, driven by mixed global cues. The Sensex rose 233.17 points (0.30 per cent) to 78,504.45, while the Nifty50 gained 34.85 points (0.15 per cent) to reach 23,731.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision on February 7 and monitoring factors like foreign institutional investors' selling of Indian equities and President Donald Trump's plans for the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Q3 results from companies like State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, and Britannia Industries are in focus.
   

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 6

  1. Aadhar Housing Finance Limited
  2. Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited
  3. ACL Gati Limited
  4. Aerospace Engineering Limited
  5. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. Alna Trading and Exports Limited
  7. Andhra Paper Limited
  8. Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited
  9. Apollo Finvest (India) Limited
  10. Apollo Tyres Limited
  11. Arcotech Limited
  12. Agro Tech Foods Limited
  13. Aurobindo Pharma Limited
  14. AYM Syntex Limited
  15. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited
  16. Bajaj Electricals Limited
  17. Baroda Extrusion Limited
  18. Batliboi Limited
  19. Bharat Dynamics Limited
  20. Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited
  21. Bemco Hydraulics Limited
  22. BEML Limited
  23. Bharti Airtel Limited
  24. Bharti Hexacom Limited
  25. Bikaji Foods International Limited
  26. Birla Precision Technologies Limited
  27. BNK Capital Markets Limited
  28. Brady & Morris Engineering Company Limited
  29. Britannia Industries Limited
  30. Carraro India Limited
  31. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited
  32. Cochin Shipyard Limited
  33. Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Limited
  34. DCX Systems Limited
  35. Delphi World Money Limited
  36. Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited
  37. Diamines and Chemicals Limited
  38. Ecoreco Environmental Solutions Limited
  39. EIH Associated Hotels Limited
  40. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited
  41. Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited
  42. Expleo Solutions Limited
  43. Finolex Industries Limited
  44. GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Limited
  45. Globus Constructors & Developers Limited
  46. GMM Pfaudler Limited
  47. Gold Coin Health Foods Limited
  48. Goodluck India Limited
  49. Grauer & Weil (India) Limited
  50. Greenpanel Industries Limited
  51. Greenply Industries Limited
  52. Gujarat Craft Industries Limited
  53. Gujarat Credit Corporation Limited
  54. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited
  55. Haldyn Glass Limited
  56. Hemadri Cement Limited
  57. Hemani Organics Limited
  58. Hero MotoCorp Limited
  59. HIL Limited
  60. Hilltone Hotels & Resorts Limited
  61. IMEC Services Limited
  62. Incredible Industries Limited
  63. India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited
  64. Inventure Growth & Securities Limited
  65. ITC Limited
  66. Jay Industrial Chemicals Limited
  67. JK Lakshmi Cement Limited
  68. JSW Ispat Special Products Limited
  69. Katra Spinning Mills Limited
  70. Kennametal India Limited
  71. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
  72. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited
  73. K P Energy Limited
  74. KPI Global Infrastructure Limited
  75. KRBL Limited
  76. Machino Plastics Limited
  77. Mangalam Cement Limited
  78. Max India Limited
  79. Minda Corporation Limited
  80. MM Rubber Company Limited
  81. Morepen Laboratories Limited
  82. MRF Limited
  83. MSR India Limited
  84. Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited
  85. Munjal Showa Limited
  86. Muthoot Microfin Limited
  87. Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance Limited
  88. NAM Securities Limited
  89. Nath Industries Limited
  90. NCC Limited
  91. Nicco Uco Alliance Credit Limited
  92. Nilachal Refractories Limited
  93. NMDC Limited
  94. NOCIL Limited
  95. Nandani Creation Limited
  96. Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited
  97. Omansh Enterprises Limited
  98. Orient Ceramics and Industries Limited
  99. Orient Tech Wares Limited
  100. Panth Infinity Limited
  101. Paramount Communications Limited
  102. Patels Airtemp (India) Limited
  103. Pervasive Commodities Limited
  104. PG Electroplast Limited
  105. Photon Capital Advisors Limited
  106. PI Industries Limited
  107. Pioneer Embroideries Limited
  108. Pithampur Steels Limited
  109. Premco Global Limited
  110. Prime Urban Development India Limited
  111. Prism Johnson Limited
  112. PTL Enterprises Limited
  113. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited
  114. Pure Tropic Products Limited
  115. Purshottam Invest
  116. PVR INOX Limited
  117. The Ramco Cements Limited
  118. Rane Holdings Limited
  119. Reliance Communications Limited
  120. REC Limited
  121. Rhetan TMT Limited
  122. Rossari Biotech Limited
  123. Rupa & Company Limited
  124. Sahyadri Industries Limited
  125. Sai Life Sciences Limited
  126. Samkrg Pistons and Rings Limited
  127. Sapphire Foods India Limited
  128. Sayaji Hotels Limited
  129. State Bank of India
  130. SGIL Holdings Limited
  131. Shahi Shipping Limited
  132. Shiva Mills Limited
  133. Shiva Texyarn Limited
  134. Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Limited
  135. Shyam Telecom Limited
  136. Simplex Realty Limited
  137. SNL Bearings Limited
  138. Sobha Limited
  139. Somany Ceramics Limited
  140. Sonata Software Limited
  141. Southern Infosys Limited
  142. Saptarishi Agro Industries Limited
  143. Standard Capital Markets Limited
  144. Standard Batteries Limited
  145. Suraj Industries Limited
  146. Surya Roshni Limited
  147. Tamboli Capital Limited
  148. TARC Limited
  149. Tashi India Limited
  150. TCI Express Limited
  151. TD Power Systems Limited
  152. Tradewell Holdings Limited
  153. Transcorp International Limited
  154. Trent Limited
  155. Umang Dairies Limited
  156. Unitech Limited
  157. Uniparts India Limited
  158. Unichem Laboratories Limited
  159. Uniparts India Limited
  160. UNO Minda Limited
  161. Udayshivakumar Infra Limited
  162. Vardhman Holdings Limited
  163. Vision Cinemas Limited
  164. Visagar Financial Services Limited
  165. Walchandnagar Industries Limited
  166. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited
  167. Websol Energy System Limited
  168. W.H. Brady & Co. Limited
  169. Zee Learn Limited
  170. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited
  171. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited
  172. Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited
  173. ZWELCAST Engineering Limited
 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

