Hindalco Industries defers Novelis IPO in US, cites market conditions

Novelis, the US subsidiary of India’s Hindalco Industries, has deferred its initial public offering (IPO) due to market conditions, announcing the decision on Wednesday after launching a roadshow for the offer last week.

Novelis said it will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering. Proceeds from the up to $ 945 million worth IPO was to accrue fully to its parent company.

According to the public disclosures made last week, Novelis was to list at $18 to $21 per share and offer 45 million shares. These plans are now on hold.

At the earlier stated price, Novelis is valued at up to $12.6 billion. Hindalco acquired Novelis in 2007 in a deal that valued the company then at $6 billion. Based on the net debt of $4.35 billion, as per the filing, the enterprise valuation of the company is estimated to be in the range of $15.2 billion to $17 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup were lead book-running managers for the proposed offering with Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and BMO Capital Markets acting as additional book-running managers. BNP PARIBAS, Academy Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, PNC Capital Markets LLC and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.