Hindustan Zinc Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 2,345 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,964 crore for the year-ago period. Income rose to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 7,564 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported 19.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,345 crore for June quarter FY25.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,964 crore for the year-ago period. Income rose to Rs 8,398 crore from Rs 7,564 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.
Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

