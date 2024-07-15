Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc contributes Rs 13,195 cr to exchequer in FY24

Over past five years, Hindustan Zinc has consistently contributed an average of approximately Rs 3,250 cr annually to state of Rajasthan in form of royalties, contributions to DMF, and other levies

Hindustan Zinc

In FY 2023-24, Hindustan Zinc's total contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 13,195 cr, the Vedanta group firm said in a regulatory filing | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday said it has contributed Rs 13,195 cr to the exchequer in the last financial year, representing about 46 per cent of its total revenues.
In FY 2023-24, Hindustan Zinc's total contribution to the exchequer stood at Rs 13,195 cr, the Vedanta group firm said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With this, HZL's cumulative contribution to the exchequer over the past five years stood at Rs 77,803 cr.
"As our businesses grow, so will these numbers. At Hindustan Zinc, we are committed to continuing to do business with a purpose in a manner that is sustainable, transparent and creates value for all our stakeholders," Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.
Over the past five years, that company has consistently contributed an average of approximately Rs 3,250 cr per year to Rajasthan in the form of royalties, contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and other levies.
"This substantial contribution underlines Hindustan Zinc's commitment to the state's economic development," the company said.
Over the past five years, Hindustan Zinc has consistently contributed an average of approximately Rs 3,250 cr annually to the state of Rajasthan in the form of royalties, contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and other levies.
In the past five years, the company said it has paid Rs 16,350 cr in government royalties, Rs 10,100 cr as corporate income tax, Rs 18,008 cr as corporate dividend and Rs 26,384 cr as indirect taxes.
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Hindustan Zinc releases report on nature-related risks, climate change

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc committed to partner with India's auto firms, says CEO

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

PremiumHindustan Zinc

This metal stock has zoomed 175% in 8 weeks; m-cap crosses Rs 3 trillion

Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal Hebbar

India on mission to become leading producer of critical minerals: Agarwal

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group Rajasthan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon