Hindustan Zinc Q4FY24 results: Net profit dips 22% to Rs 2,038 crore

Zinc and lead producer Hindustan Zinc (HZL) for the March 2024 ended quarter (Q4FY24) reported a decline of 22 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) from a year ago. Lower zinc prices as traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) impacted profits for the company.

On HZL’s earlier proposed move to demerge its businesses into separate entities, the company’s management said hinges on the government deciding to go ahead with its offer for sale (OFS) in the ongoing quarter, ending June 2024.

For the quarter under review, HZL reported a PAT of Rs 2,038 crore, down from Rs 2,583 crore reported a year ago. Net sales in the same period were down 12 per cent to Rs 7,285 crore, from a year ago.

“Cost curtailment has helped arrest the dip in profits, as LME has been significantly impacted,” said Arun Misra, chief executive officer (CEO) for the company in a call with Business Standard. Zinc’s cost of production in FY24 was at its lowest in the last three years at US$1,117 per tonne, the company said.

Sequentially, HZL’s PAT growth was flat at 0.5 per cent and net sales were up 3 per cent.

In September, HZL’s board authorised a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend options and alternatives for separate legal entities for undertaking the zinc & lead, silver, and recycling business of the company. Company executives then expected the move to help the government ease in with its earlier considered divestment. On Friday, Misra, CEO for HZL, said, “We are hopeful the government will go ahead with the proposed OFS in the current quarter.” When asked what happens to the proposed demerger in the absence of the OFS, Misra said, “It will be a missed opportunity, as metal prices currently present a golden opportunity.”

In FY25, the company plans to spend US$270-325 million as capital expenditure, which company executives said may be part funded through debt to take advantage of suitable finance costs.

HZL also expects both mined metal and refined metal production in FY25 to be higher than FY24, given the ramp-up of all major projects commissioned in the last year and better capacity utilisation, the company said. For FY24, refined metal production for silver was at 746 tonnes, up 5 per cent, the company’s highest ever and making it the world’s third largest producer of silver. Zinc and lead refined production was at 1,033 KT (thousand tonnes) in FY24, flat from a year ago.