LIC Q3 results: Profit rises 49% to Rs 9,444 cr, total income at Rs 2 trn

Its net premium income stands at Rs 1.1 trn in Q3FY24

LIC, Life Insurance Corp

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24).
The country's biggest insurer had a net profit of Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Its net premium income rose to Rs 1,17,017 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,11,788 crore in the same period a year ago.
LIC's total income increased to Rs 2,12,447 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 1,96,891 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics : Q3 results LIC Life Insurance Corporation

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

