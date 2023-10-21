close
IDBI Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 60% to Rs 1,323 cr on declining NPAs

The private sector lender controlled by India's largest insurer LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 828 crore in the year-ago period

idbi bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 60 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,323 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of a fall in bad loans.
The private sector lender controlled by India's largest insurer LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 828 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income in the September quarter increased to Rs 6,924 crore over Rs 6,066 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income grew to Rs 6,035 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,978 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality improved significantly with its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2023, against 16.51 per cent at the end of September 2022.
Its net NPAs fell to 0.39 per cent as compared to 1.15 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 21.26 per cent from 19.48 per cent at the end of the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Topics : IDBI Bank Banking sector Banks finance sector

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

