L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a 46 per cent on-year growth in net income at Rs 595 crore for the September quarter on the back of record retail loan sales.

It achieved the highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements of Rs 13,499 crore, a growth of 32 per cent on-year, the lender said in a release.

Its retail portfolio mix now stands at 88 per cent of the total loan book, even as it continued to reduce the wholesale book by a steep 76 per cent on-year or by Rs 28,740 crore.

Its asset quality improved with gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) falling to 3 per cent from 3.82 per cent and net NPAs to 1 per cent from 1.14 per cent, L&T Finance Holdings managing director and chief executive Dinanath Dubhashi said.

Net income from retail loans came in at Rs 606 crore, up 86 per cent, on the back of strong net interest margin of 12.16 per cent, which rose from 11.33 per cent leading to a reduction in credit cost to 2.74 per cent from 3.46 per cent.

Retail loan book rose 33 per cent to Rs 69,417 crore from Rs 52,040 crore.

Net interest income rose 11 per cent to Rs 1,729 crore, while credit cost declined 10 per cent to Rs 517 crore from Rs 575 crore.

Capital adequacy ratio improved to 25.16 per cent of which tier 1 capital stood at 22.99 per cent.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Bajaj Holdings Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 46%, revenue up 14% e-con Systems raises Rs 100 crore from GR22 Holdings for overseas expansion From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results JSW Energy Q2 profit jumps 83% to Rs 850 crore on power demand surge VerSe's revenue grew by 57% to Rs 1,809 cr; burn reduced by 34% in FY23 Creditaccess Grameen Q2 results: Net profit nearly doubles to Rs 347 cr Paytm trims losses to Rs 290 crore in Q2, total income increases 8% Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 90.25% to Rs 605 crore