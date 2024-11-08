India Cements Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 339 cr, revenue falls 18%

Business Standard
Revenue from operations of ICL was down 18.4 per cent to Rs 1,031.80 crore as against Rs 1,264.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

The India Cements Ltd (ICL) on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 339.13 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

It had incurred a loss of Rs 80.07 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from ICL, in which rival Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement has announced to acquire a majority stake.

Revenue from operations of ICL was down 18.4 per cent to Rs 1,031.80 crore as against Rs 1,264.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,322.98 crore, down 3.8 per cent.

Total income, which includes other income, in the September quarter was down 6.41 per cent to Rs 1,190.75 crore.

 

Shares of ICL were trading at Rs 355.65 per scrip on BSE, down 1.28 per cent.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

