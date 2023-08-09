Confirmation

Indowind Energy reports 6% decline in Q1 net profit to Rs 1.51 cr

Total income of the company also fell to Rs 7.67 crore during the quarter from Rs 7.83 crore a year ago

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Indowind Energy on Wednesday reported an over 6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1.51 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income of the company also fell to Rs 7.67 crore during the quarter from Rs 7.83 crore a year ago.
The board has approved raising capital of up to Rs 50 crore for meeting the project expansion requirements and has constituted a committee to finalise the type of offering in line with statutory & regulatory requirements, in consultation with the investment bankers & legal advisers, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

