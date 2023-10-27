Inox Wind Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 26.8 cr due to higher revenues

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss narrowed Rs 26.84 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.
Consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.81 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing.
Total income from operations rose to Rs 384.40 crore during the quarter from Rs 111.89 crore in the same period a year ago.
