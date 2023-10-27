close
Inox Wind Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 26.8 cr due to higher revenues

Consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.81 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing

funds

Total income from operations rose to Rs 384.40 crore during the quarter from Rs 111.89 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss narrowed Rs 26.84 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.
Consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.81 crore in the year-ago period, as per a BSE filing.
Total income from operations rose to Rs 384.40 crore during the quarter from Rs 111.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inox Wind Inox Wind results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

