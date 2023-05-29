IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

Indian Railways catering services provider, IRCTC earned a net profit of Rs 278.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23), rising by 30.4 per cent from a profit of Rs 214 crore witnessed in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.
IRCTC posted double-digit growth across key parameters on a year-on-year basis and also recommended a dividend of 100 per cent for its shareholders.
In Q4FY23, operating revenue increased by 39.7 per cent to Rs 965 crore from Q4 of the previous year, a total of Rs 691 crore.
According to the statement, in segment performance, income from the catering industry increased by 48.67 per cent, from Rs 266.19 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 395.77 crore in Q4FY23. Rail neer's revenue increased 34.35 per cent to Rs 73.36 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 54.60 crore in the same period a year prior.
The revenue from online ticket sales increased slightly to Rs 295.12 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs. 292.82 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from the State Teertha was Rs 65.44 crore, up more than 2.5 times from Rs 25.81 crore in Q4FY22.
