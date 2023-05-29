IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

According to the statement, in segment performance, income from the catering industry increased by 48.67 per cent, from Rs 266.19 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 395.77 crore in Q4FY23. Rail neer's revenue increased 34.35 per cent to Rs 73.36 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 54.60 crore in the same period a year prior.

In Q4FY23, operating revenue increased by 39.7 per cent to Rs 965 crore from Q4 of the previous year, a total of Rs 691 crore.